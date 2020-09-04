Has passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Leaving behind her children Trina Poksie Judge, Tanya Tink Judge and Keriann Bebes Peacock (Richard). Loving nanny to all her grandchildren Nikolas, Jaxon, Arianna, Elaina, Nathanial, Vincent, Brittney and Shawn. Missed by her siblings Brenda Judge, Mary Croke and Debora Judge. Predeceased by Harriet Gauthier, Loretta McKend and Dalton Judge. Memorial service will have taken place for Rita on Saturday September 5, 2020 at Mount Lawn Funeral Home. In Lue of flowers donations can be made to St. Vincent's Kitchen in Oshawa.



