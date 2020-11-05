Surrounded by love and sunshine, Rita passed away peacefully at home on November 2, 2020 just weeks shy of her 90th birthday Loving and cherished mother of Valerie Sloos, Clifford Sloos and Kelvin (Julie) Sloos. Adored Nana of Graeme, Kurt, Kody, Keana and Lauryn. She was loved and will be missed by many. At Rita's request no visitation or service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. Bowmanville. Memorial donations may be made to The Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com