George "Robbie" Ronan passed away 2 days shy of his 86th birthday Robbie was a proud Canadian and Korean vet Robbie was born in Chatham NB, the 2nd youngest of the 8 children of Larkin and Evelyn Ronan Robbie is survived by his loving wife of 63 yrs Betty, sons Peter and Shawn and grandsons Cody and Curtis Robbie is also survived by sisters Evelyn,Georgina and Marina Robbie was prededeased by brothers Larkin, Donald and William In memory of Robbie donations may be made to The Red Cross Society of Canada A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat March 21st at the Royal Legion Lounge Br 43 471 Simcoe St S from 2-5
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 16, 2020