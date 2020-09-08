Passed away peacefully in Pickering Ontario on Wednesday, September 02, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in 1930 in Wales. After serving in the British Army, Bob became a Professor at Farnborough College of Technology in Farnborough, United Kingdom, later emigrating to Canada. Predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Daphne. Survived by his daughter Rita Frazer and husband John, second wife Betty Grant and two stepsons, sisters Dorothy, Pat, brothers Alan and Dennis, nephew James Cameron (Sharon) and niece Gayle. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McEachnie Funeral Home (905 428-8488) and cremation has taken place. On-line condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca