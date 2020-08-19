1/1
Robert Allen THOMSON
Peacefully after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Monday, August 17, 2020 while at Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto. Bob, at the age of 66, was the beloved husband of Donna (née Ballard), for 40 years. Loving father of Burke and Craig (Shelley). Bob is survived by his brothers John (Susan) and William (Doris). He will be forever loved and remembered by the Thomson and Ballard Families, his nieces and nephews, and many friends. Bob was predeceased by his parents Robert and Mildred Thomson. Bob was a long-time employee of General Motors Oshawa, and during his retirement he enjoyed travelling, golfing and spending time with his family. In keeping with the current restrictions of COVID-19, a Private Family Service to Celebrate Bob's Life will take place at the Low & Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Box 698, Port Perry L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). Interment for the immediate family will follow the service at Pine Grove Cemetery, Prince Albert. If desired memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or a Scugog Lake Stewards would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 19, 2020.
