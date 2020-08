Suddenly on Saturday, August 22 at his home in Blackstock at the age of 58. Beloved brother of Marguerite (Dave), Jim, Glenna (Jim), Bill, Angela (Doug). Friend of Tom. He was a kind,gentle and generous man who enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and trapping. He loved big family get togethers, especially Christmas, when the whole family was there to visit. A private family time will be planned to celebrate Robert's life.



