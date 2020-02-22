|
1941-2020 Robert Bruce Bradley, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, surrounded by his family at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Robert was born in Oshawa, Ontario to Bruce and Jean (Wilson) Bradley. He attended Trinity College School, O'Neill Collegiate and Vocational Institute, and the University of Western Ontario. In 1976, he married Janet Geer, whom he met on a plane while returning from a golf tournament in Boston. They wrote letters to one another and made trips between Oshawa and Holland, New York before getting married. Robert was a devoted family man and was deeply loved for being a kind and generous husband, father and grandfather. He was witty with a dry sense of humour, and his anecdotes and one-liners will make his family and friends smile for years to come. Robert was the former owner of Bradley Brothers Insurance, a thriving brokerage in Ajax, Ontario. For most of his life, Robert was an avid golfer and a member of the Oshawa Golf and Curling Club. He was a member of the Canadian Senior Golf Association. He is a former winner of the Ontario Men's Champion of Champions, Ontario Senior Championship, Ontario Senior Champion of Champions, and the Ontario Senior Betterball. He was a multiple winner of the Men's and Senior Club Championships at the Oshawa Golf and Curling Club as well as many other golf tournaments across the country. He also enjoyed skiing, contract bridge, collecting Commonwealth stamps, and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Robert is survived by his wife, Janet (Geer) Bradley; Lisa Bradley and her spouse Patrick Menzies, Erik Bradley and his wife Allison (Biehn) Bradley; three grandchildren, Nathaniel Bradley-Menzies, Harrison and Emmett Bradley; his brother John Bradley and his wife Pauline Robert-Bradley; his sister-in-law Bonnie (Brown) Bradley; nephew Brian Bradley and nieces Darrah (Bradley) Mumby and Barbara (Bradley) Bowen; and, cousin Ellie (Wilson) Cannon. He was preceded in death by his parents Bruce and Jean and by his brother Phillip Bradley. A celebration of life will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1st at the Oshawa Golf and Curling Club, 160 Alexandra Street, Oshawa, Ontario, L1G 2C4. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Junior Golf in Ontario through the Golf Canada Foundation, or to the Lakeridge Health Foundation by visiting www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 22, 2020