(Retired 33 year employee of OPG, avid golfer, former secretary of the St. Andrew's Society and social member of the Glasgow Rangers Football Club Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Friday April 24th, 2020. Beloved husband of Jannette for 55 years. Loving father of Ewan (Stacey), Alistair (Brenda), Fiona (Andrew) Guernsey. Devoted Grampa (G-Pa) to Brenden, Spencer, Aine, Cole, Madison, Sabrina, Angelo, Liam and Tristin. Dear brother of Ian (Margaret) McNeill and brother in law of Jack (Jody) Page. Will be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews; Shonagh, Gavin, Andrew, Michael, Christopher and their families. A special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on the 6th floor and Palliative Care Staff for their care and compassion. Private family arrangements have been made through Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (905-443-3376). A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Robert to The Covenant House would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 27, 2020