Peacefully at Caressant Care in Marmora, ON, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Father of Robert Cockburn, Blake (Michelle) Cockburn, Tamara (Mark) Baker and Brett Alexander. Grandfather of Dakota, Dallas, Dawson, Jaden and Jordan, and great-grandfather of Lily. Loving brother of Dorothy (the late Ian) Petersen and brother-in-law of Marilyn. Predeceased by brothers and sisters; Jack (Jean) Cockburn, James (Hilda) Cockburn, William, May Wilson, Mina Oakes (Robert) and Martha Ashmore (Ken). Bob will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. A private family funeral service will take place at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., on Friday, June 26, 2020. Interment to follow at Bolsover Cemetery, Bolsover, ON. Donations in memory of Bob to a charity of choice would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

