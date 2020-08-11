ROBERT DEBOO VAN-UIJEN

Passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Born and raised in Bowmanville, Ontario. Rob went to Maple Grove public school, Hobbs and Courtice Secondary School. He played hockey up until Junior "C"; he loved all sports. Survived by his loving son Trevor, his parents Ralph and Norma DeBoo, sister Lori (Les) Horvath and their son Dean and daughter Jody. He will be sadly missed by Malachi, Gabby and all his nephews and nieces. He will be greatly missed by everyone. A Private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to The Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be made at www.northcuttelliott.com