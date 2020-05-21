It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Robert Forsythe Leckey at Northumberland Hills Hospital on May 13, 2020 after a brief illness with metastatic cancer. Rob was the son of Molly (M.J. Rutherford) and the late Dr. Robert Griffiths (Bud) Leckey. He was devoted to his brother Griffiths (Jane) and to his sister Jane. He will also be greatly missed by his adoring cat Zeke as well as his Rutherford and Box cousins. He attended Upper Canada College and Wilfrid Laurier University and had several careers before establishing a home decorating and improvement business called Rob Art. He was a real people person who lived life to the fullest. In addition to his family, his loyal friends and clients were very important to him. Rob cherished his classic Harley-Davidson and played golf at every opportunity. His family will be forever grateful to the staff of the Palliative Care Unit at the hospital for the thoughtful and compassionate care Rob received. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation (Palliative Care Unit) would be appropriate and appreciated. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be planned later this year. Arrangements entrusted to MacCoubrey Funeral Home in Cobourg. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com.
Published in Durham Region News on May 21, 2020.