Robert Frederick (Bob) Phillips
July 7, 1939 - November 24, 2020 After a long and courageous battle with cancer, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bob Phillips at the age of 81. Bob will be deeply missed by all but especially by his beloved wife of fifty years: Irene, his devoted daughter Laura, son-in-law Nick and of course by his grandchildren whom he cherished - Connor, Rhys and Amber. Loving son of Doris and Frederick Phillips, brother to Lorraine, Nancy (Michael) and June, son-in-law of Elizabeth and Robert Torrens. Bob was loved by many. A staple of the Oshawa community his entire life, many locals will remember Bob Phillips TV & Video and "The King of Colour". Bob brought constant entertainment to everyone who crossed his path and many will recall the beaming smile of a man who cared so profoundly and openly for others. His joy for life was unmistakable and his warmth and kindness were felt by many. A snowbird in his later years, he will be equally missed by his friends in Florida. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private graveside service to honour his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lakeridge Health Foundation's Cancer Care online at www.lhfoundation.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 28, 2020.
