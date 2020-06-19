After a brief illness passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on June 16, 2020 in his 77th year. Beloved husband of 45 years to Dianne (nee Bell) and loving father to his daughters Meredith (Bryan), Laura (Derek) and Erin (Craig). Proud Papa to his adoring grandchildren Gracie, Claire, Oliver, Sebastien, Everett and Adelaide. Loving Papa to his grand-kitties Belle, Taz, Buddy, Haggis and JackJack. Predeceased by his sister Elizabeth (Fred) and leaves behind his other sister Geraldine (late Alick). He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and neighbours. Bob was a dedicated letter carrier for Canada Post for 43 years in Whitby. He always had a book nearby. Bob can now enjoy as many butter tarts as he wants as he watches the birds. We would like to thank the "angels walking on earth" at the Critical Care Unit. Thank you for your warmth and compassion. The family will be having a private family graveside service with a celebration of life at a later date. If desired, donations in honour of Bob are greatly appreciated and can be made to Children's Wish Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME 21 Garrard Rd., Whitby 905 443-3376. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 19, 2020.