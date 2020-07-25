Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Bob, in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Rose Marie. Loving father of Kirk Metcalfe; Kelly and husband Rick Rochon; the late Christopher Metcalfe. Dear grandfather of Sean Metcalfe and wife Reggie; Mitchell Rochon. Great-grandfather of Samuel Metcalfe. Fondly remembered brother of Judith Metcalfe, Sandra Metcalfe and the late Sharron Galbraith, Margaret 'Midge' Bassett and Fran Morphy. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). A memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 1100 Mary St. N. (at Beatrice St. E.), Oshawa on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. All guests must wear a mask or facial covering and seating will be limited. Donations in memory of Bob to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com
. "May the angels guide you to Heaven Into the arms of Jesus" - Rose Marie Metcalfe