Robert Gordon METCALFE
Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Bob, in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Rose Marie. Loving father of Kirk Metcalfe; Kelly and husband Rick Rochon; the late Christopher Metcalfe. Dear grandfather of Sean Metcalfe and wife Reggie; Mitchell Rochon. Great-grandfather of Samuel Metcalfe. Fondly remembered brother of Judith Metcalfe, Sandra Metcalfe and the late Sharron Galbraith, Margaret 'Midge' Bassett and Fran Morphy. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). A memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 1100 Mary St. N. (at Beatrice St. E.), Oshawa on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. All guests must wear a mask or facial covering and seating will be limited. Donations in memory of Bob to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com. "May the angels guide you to Heaven Into the arms of Jesus" - Rose Marie Metcalfe

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time. Lots of love ❤ Lynn, Martin and Riley Cousins. Xo
Lynn
Family
