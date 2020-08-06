Went to be with his Lord and Saviour, on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Oshawa, at age 84. Robert Wonnacott, beloved husband for over 60 years to Shirley (nee Elliott). Loving father of Christine (John) Hatherly, Laurie (Dave) Hatton, Cynthia (Heinz) Dschankilic, Roberta (Mark) Armstrong, and special father to John Buchner and Mary Blair. Loved grandfather of Eric, Annika, Kathleen, Chantal, Lydia, Michael, Jonathan, Jennifer, Karen (Brandon), Emily (Chris), Scott (Allyson), Justyce, Carson, Kaillan and great-grandfather of Charlotte. He was predeceased by his infant child and his grandchildren Jamie-Lee, Claire and Emily. Survived by his sisters Nancy (Farncomb) LeGresley and Susan (Andrew) Smith and sister-in-law Gerrie Wonnacott and predeceased by his brother William and his sister Jeannine (Nick) Rensink. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. R.C.A.F. 1955 - 1965, and a founding member of the Flying Frogmen at CFB Trenton in 1958. Lived in Ajax 1965 - 1979. Worked at Croven Crystals 1965 - 1996. Moved to Sunderland in 1979 where he became an active member of the Cannington Baptist Church. A proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #141 in Sunderland. Special thanks to Pastor Mike Reynolds, Ian and Marlene Archibald and PSW Darlene Simpson. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the THORNE FUNERAL HOME, 109 Laidlaw Street South in Cannington (705-432-2672). If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Cannington Baptist Church, Emily's House in Toronto or Camp Bucko. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca