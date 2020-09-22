Born Saturday, December 10, 1977 and passed away suddenly Saturday, September 5, 2020. Rob is survived by his mom Bonnie, his dad Darrell, sister Julie and brothers Scott, Jeff (Kaity), Darren and Matt (Lori). He will be sorrowfully missed by all including his many cousins, nieces, nephews and of course his Casino co-worker family and online gaming community. His cats have moved reluctantly to Gramma (Mia and Mako). We will all be forever grateful you were not alone and spent your final day with your mom, dad and brother Scott, right to the end. We will all miss you dearly Rob forever and a day and you will never be far from our thoughts or out of our hearts! A Graveside Service will be held at Bowmanville Cemetery on Saturday, September 26th at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
A GIANT AMONG MEN