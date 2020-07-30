1/1
Robert Ivan (Bob) ROOK
1936-11-26 - 2020-06-13
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Rook at Belleville General Hospital on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in his 83rd year. Loving Husband of 50 years to the late Silvia, beloved Father to Paul (Effie), Evette (David), cherished Grandfather to Heather and Eric, dear Brother to Brian (Lynda), sadly missed by his nieces and nephews. Bob worked at Home Depot for the last 27 years of his life and was a wonderful friend to all. Bob will always be remembered for his fantastic smile, contagious laugh and wonderful sense of humour. This world is a lesser place without him. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Milestone Funeral Center
11928 Highway #41
Northbrook, ON K0H 2G0
613-336-6873
