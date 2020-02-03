Home

Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 85. Dear father of Cheryl, Angela, Edward and Greg. Loving Grandpa-Bob (G-Bob) of 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Survived by his former wife Ruth Anne, by his sisters Dorothy and Eileen, predeceased by his sisters Eva and Micky, and by his brothers Ronald, William and Harold. Fondly remembered by his family and friends. In keeping with Bob's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private Family Arrangements. Arrangements entrusted to the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 3, 2020
