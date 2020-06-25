In his 80th year, Rob passed away on June 20, 2020 at his home in Wilmot Creek, Newcastle. Survived by his wife Joyce. He had two sons, one predeceased him. He leaves behind his 5 stepchildren, 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Rob was a 51-year member of the Lions Club, also a Past District Governor. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date when restrictions are lifted. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. N., Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to The Port Perry Lion's Club. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 25, 2020.