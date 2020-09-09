After gracing our planet for over 95 years, Jim passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Hospital in Bowmanville, Ontario. Jim was born in Newmarket Ontario, the only child of George and Theodora Russell. He graduated from Earl Haig Collegiate in Willowdale before enlisting with the RCNVR serving on the HMCS Buctouche on convoy duty in the North Atlantic. After the war Jim attended the University of Toronto where he obtained his degree in Mining Engineering. Always looking for an adventure, he moved to Franklin, New Jersey to work for the Franklin Zinc Mine. It was at a church social in Franklin where he met the love of his life Irene Hulbert and married. Jim and Irene moved back to Canada where they started their family in Hamilton. After moving around Ontario for Jim's work, they finally settled in Oshawa, where Jim spent 23 years working for the Durham Board of Education. While at the board Jim oversaw the planning, design and construction of over 34 schools across the Durham Region. Jim's passions were many, an ardent Blue Jays and Raptor fan, an avid skier, runner, cyclist, golfer and birdwatcher. He was a generous supporter of his church, St. Andrews Presbyterian and many humanitarian, Indigenous and environmental charities. He was a member of the John Howard Society and was appointed to represent the citizens of Ontario on the Ontario Parole Board by then Premier Bob Rae. Helping people defined Jim. Jim is survived by his son Bob (Jess), his daughter Kathie (Allan) and daughter in-law Valerie Russell, his grandchildren Blake (Jennie), Blair (Kristen), Jamie (Adriana), Heather, Andrew (Kristen) and Christopher, his great grandchildren, Clark and Roy and his cat Jersey. Jim was predeceased by his wife Irene and his son John. Jim leaves behind a legacy of goodwill, positivity and integrity, he lived a rich and full life. To honour Jim's life we ask that you kindly donate to charities that help those in need or environment and social causes or St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. The world needs more people like Jim. The family is forever grateful to Brenda Ashton for her years of loving care of Irene and then Jim and to the caregivers over years at his home in Wilmot Creek and at Bowmanville Creek Retirement Home who treated Jim with kindness and respect. You are too numerous to name but you know who you are. Regretfully, due to Covid19 concerns, a funeral service is not being held at this time. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com