Peacefully, with his family by his side, on October 8, 2020. Loving husband of Vickie Goddard. Son of Elsa Goddard (nee Cardinal) and the late John Goddard "Jack". Will be dearly missed by siblings Pam (Rudy Sakovic), Sandra (Colin Moore), Nancy (Tim Hardie) and Doug (Karen Goddard). Loving father of Kristen Taylor (Curtis), Kelly Goddard (partner Roy Gibson), Robbie Goddard (Kayla). Loved Grandpa to Tori, Kaydince, Jackson, Logan, Chelsea, Katelyn, Brady and Adelyn. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. A private family visitation was held at the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, (1587 Highway #2, Courtice 905-432-8484). A Celebration of Life will be held in approximately one-year time to honour Rob. Donations to the Faith Lutheran Church, or the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Robert's memory would be greatly appreciated.