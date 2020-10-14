1/1
Robert John GODDARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, with his family by his side, on October 8, 2020. Loving husband of Vickie Goddard. Son of Elsa Goddard (nee Cardinal) and the late John Goddard "Jack". Will be dearly missed by siblings Pam (Rudy Sakovic), Sandra (Colin Moore), Nancy (Tim Hardie) and Doug (Karen Goddard). Loving father of Kristen Taylor (Curtis), Kelly Goddard (partner Roy Gibson), Robbie Goddard (Kayla). Loved Grandpa to Tori, Kaydince, Jackson, Logan, Chelsea, Katelyn, Brady and Adelyn. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. A private family visitation was held at the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, (1587 Highway #2, Courtice 905-432-8484). A Celebration of Life will be held in approximately one-year time to honour Rob. Donations to the Faith Lutheran Church, or the Heart and Stroke Foundation in Robert's memory would be greatly appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Courtice Funeral Chapel
1587 Highway #2
Courtice, ON L1E2R7
9054328484
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Courtice Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved