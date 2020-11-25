1/1
Robert Kenneth AMUNDSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully with family by his side at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 in his 73rd year. Cherished husband of Debbie (nee Adair) for 47 years. Loving father of Gregory, James (Caroline) and Alex (Tara). Proud grandfather of Jocelyn, Kaelyn, Hadley, and R.J. Bob was greatly loved and will be missed by all of his nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Cremation entrusted to Peterborough Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the staff at the PRHC for their care and compassion during Bob's stay. If desired donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation of Canada.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH
600 MONAGHAN ROAD South
PETERBOROUGH, ON K9J 5H9
(705) 745-3211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nisbett Funeral Home - PETERBOROUGH

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved