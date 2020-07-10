It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Robert Kirkpatrick announce his passing on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Hospital in Oshawa in his 71st year. Robert passed peacefully with the love of his family surrounding him. Robert has joined his beloved wife Valerie (nee Shaw) Kirkpatrick in Heaven. Robert was the cherished father to Lisa Norton and Shayne Kirkpatrick. Beloved papa to Allie Norton. Son of the late Delbert and Katherine Kirkpatrick. Loved brother to Earl (now deceased) and Gloria Kirkpatrick, Jean Muller and (now deceased) Matt Muller. Robert will be dearly missed and continuously loved by all of his extended family and friends. Robert was known for his ability to care so greatly for his family and provide for them in every way. He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather and friend. Cremation has taken place and due to the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has chosen to postpone any services until it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Canadian Cancer Society
.