1/1
Robert KIRKPATRICK
1949-11-20 - 2020-07-02
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Robert Kirkpatrick announce his passing on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Hospital in Oshawa in his 71st year. Robert passed peacefully with the love of his family surrounding him. Robert has joined his beloved wife Valerie (nee Shaw) Kirkpatrick in Heaven. Robert was the cherished father to Lisa Norton and Shayne Kirkpatrick. Beloved papa to Allie Norton. Son of the late Delbert and Katherine Kirkpatrick. Loved brother to Earl (now deceased) and Gloria Kirkpatrick, Jean Muller and (now deceased) Matt Muller. Robert will be dearly missed and continuously loved by all of his extended family and friends. Robert was known for his ability to care so greatly for his family and provide for them in every way. He was an incredible husband, father, grandfather and friend. Cremation has taken place and due to the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has chosen to postpone any services until it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Canadian Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.
4 Division Street
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z1
(905) 623-5480
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved