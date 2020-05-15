Robert (Bob) Lewis It is with heavy hearts and great sorrow that the family of the late Robert (Bob) Lewis announce his passing at Oshawa General Hospital on May 9, 2020 at the age of 78. Born in Bowmanville, Ontario. Will be sadly missed but never forgotten by his much loved wife Sandra for 54 years. Beloved dad to son Darren (Donna) of Uxbridge, daughter Charlene (Adam) Stephenson of Orono. Cherished Grandpa to Amanda, James and Andrew Lewis, Hannah and Sawyer Stephenson. Brother of Helen Schmid, Ross Lewis (deceased) and Fae Forget. Brother-in-law to Stan, Ralph, Roger Cobbledick & Brenda Gorham.Bob worked at Orono IGA and then Gen-Auto Shippers Oshawa. He loved to watch the Chicago Black Hawks hockey team and will be remembered for his kind heart and warm smile. The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael A. Ward, nurses and doctors on G9 and ICU at Oshawa Hospital. A celebration of life will be arranged for at a later date. If so desired donations to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 15, 2020.