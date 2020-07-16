1/1
Robert (Bob) Mattingley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
After a brief illness on July 8, 2020 at 73 years old. Loving and gentle husband of Dorothy (nee Slater) for 51 years. Father of Christopher (Melanie), Matthew (Karen), Zachary (Lisa) and Jennifer. Grandpa to Austin, Evan, Caliegh, Mya, Nicholas and Nolan. Brother of Joan and Peggy (Richard). Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bob taught "Tool and Die" and "machine shop" at George Brown College in Toronto for 35 years. He enjoyed travelling to China, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, South America and every province of Canada as well as the U.S.A. Summers at the cottage and winters in Florida were enjoyed for many years. Bob built his family home and cottages and enjoyed woodworking and building furniture for the family. He also enjoyed playing darts at the senior centre and playing cards. He had a wonderful good life. Online condolences may be made at www.mountlawn.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved