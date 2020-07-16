After a brief illness on July 8, 2020 at 73 years old. Loving and gentle husband of Dorothy (nee Slater) for 51 years. Father of Christopher (Melanie), Matthew (Karen), Zachary (Lisa) and Jennifer. Grandpa to Austin, Evan, Caliegh, Mya, Nicholas and Nolan. Brother of Joan and Peggy (Richard). Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bob taught "Tool and Die" and "machine shop" at George Brown College in Toronto for 35 years. He enjoyed travelling to China, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, South America and every province of Canada as well as the U.S.A. Summers at the cottage and winters in Florida were enjoyed for many years. Bob built his family home and cottages and enjoyed woodworking and building furniture for the family. He also enjoyed playing darts at the senior centre and playing cards. He had a wonderful good life. Online condolences may be made at www.mountlawn.ca