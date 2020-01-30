|
who passed away January 30, 1994 MY VERY BEST FRIEND I lost my very best friend this day, It's made me sad that He's gone away, He taught me life's' secrets when we were quite young, "Live life to its fullest, each day do your best, to make sure your troubles are laid to rest" He loved HIS family, and took great pride, In all that they did with him by his side. If one of us felt things weren't going quite right, Along he would come and shine his bright light. It's been said of a man, there's but one sign of success, Make one day brighter for your fellow man, Put a smile on their face when ever you can. I can only say, and I'm sure all agree, My Friend passed this test, unequivocally. We've had quite a journey my friend and I, We've laughed and we've loved as time has sped by. I've got wonderful memories that will never go dim Of a wonderful husband and father and MY VERY BEST FRIEND. Lovingly remembered Joy & family.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 30, 2020