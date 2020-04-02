|
|
Robert, known to his family and friends as Bob, passed away with his family by his side on March 26, 2020 at the age of 85. Bob had a long career as an automobile mechanic, and operating his own Service Stations. Bob's first business opened in 1963 as a BA Service Station in Bowmanville. This was followed by additional Stations in Oshawa and again in Bowmanville. He took great pride when he served as President of the Kiwanis Club. His favourite pass time was showing his 1950 Chevy at Local Fairs and Shows. Bob also enjoyed a good game of euchre with Family. Bob is survived by his Loving Wife of 61 years, Eleanor Heloise Cook (nee Smith), and by his 5 children Robert Cook (Laura), Donna Broschak (Derek), Sharon Gilbank (Daniel), David Cook (Tracey), and Jennifer Turley (Robert). He is missed by his 9 Grandchildren Colin, Megan, Kale, Jordan, Kyler, Ethan, Liam, Amy, Jesse, and a close niece Debbie Walker. Bob is survived by brothers Bill and Lloyd, sisters Alice, Helen, Margaret, Bonnie, and many other family members and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Reid and Rita Cook, and sisters Mary and Evelyn. Bob will be missed as a kind, generous, funny and gentle man. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 2, 2020