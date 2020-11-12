1/1
Robert Owen
Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on November 9, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of the late Irene Doris Owen (nee Butler). Loving father of Kim (Clark) Kostyshyn, Robert (Kim) Owen and Melanie (the late Frank) Besser. Cherished papa of Laura, Mackenzie, Tyler, Myriah and predeceased by his grandson Ken. Bob is survived by his brother Garth Owen and many nieces and nephews and extended family. There will be no visitation or funeral held at this time. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. Bowmanville. Memorial donations may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 12, 2020.
