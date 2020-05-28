Or Copy this URL to Share

With heavy hearts, the family of the late Robert (Bob) Parsons announce his passing on Friday, May 22, 2020. He will be sadly missed by his wife Julie of 65 years, sons Keith (Anne Marie), Ross (Cathy), Neil (Sandra), Ian (Tracy), Bruce (Sandra) and twelve grandchildren. As per Bob's wishes, a private internment will take place at Thornton Cemetery. Memorial donations to Canadian Diabetes or Lakeridge Health Oshawa Cancer Care would be appreciated.



