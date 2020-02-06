|
|
(1933-2020) - Peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Center on January 24, 2020 in his 87th year. Robert, dearly beloved husband of the late Rita Boneham and loving father to his daughter Kelly Chambers and son Kevin Boneham. Cherished grandfather to Jesse, Austin and Kassidy. Great grand father to Khloe and Waylon. Dear brother to David (Diane) Boneham and remembered by many nieces and nephews. Robert grew up in his favourite spot on earth. Cedar Dale, Oshawa. Many memories and friendships were born there and never forgotten. Robert enjoyed swimming in the Oshawa "crik" when school was out and flooding the ice rink at the school to play hockey. Having fights out behind the school and then shaking hands afterwards. He spoke of attending many dances at the Jubilee pavilion and swimming in Lake Ontario. He loved his walks along the beach there or at the marsh. Robert married the love of his life, Rita. Together they made wonderful memories for their children and grandchildren. Great times were had on Kushog Lake with Brother Dave and his wife Diane and children Sarah and Daryl. He loved fishing, snowmobiling, boating, and so much more. Robert was a very devoted friend to many. Many that had passed before him. But he kept the memories alive every day. Mike Gallas, Jack Marshall, the poker club, the Florida friends, Sue and Dave Crozier of North Bay and so many more to list. Know that you are/were so special to him and he cherished you dearly. Robert left a memory with Kelly that she would like to share in hopes of giving comfort to those that need it at this time. He said: "If I could write the story of how I would want my life to be, it would read exactly how my life is. I married the love of my life. I have the best brother. I have wonderful children and grandchildren and great grandchildren! I've had wonderful friends and great times. Retired in my fifties! And I've had my health right up into my eighties. I have no complaints and I'm very grateful". To quote his favourite song: "And now, the end is near, and so I face the final curtain. My friend, I'll say it clear, I'll state my case, of which I'm certain. I've lived a life that's full; I travelled each and every highway. And more, much more than this, I did it my way. As per Roberts request, there will be no service. If desired, condolences to the family, or donations to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre may be made at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca or by calling 705 740-0444. In accordance to Robert's wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Robert's family would like to extend their greatest gratitude and appreciation to the doctors and staff of the hospital for their overwhelming concern, and professionalism, and compassion for Robert and his family during this difficult time. It will never be forgotten.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 6, 2020