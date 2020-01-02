|
In loving memory of Robert Risebrough A dear husband and wonderful father and grampa who passed away peacefully at home January 1, 2002. Everyday in some small way Memories of you come our way What we'd give if we could say Hello Dad in the same old way To hear your voice, see your smile To sit with you and chat awhile So you who have a father Cherish him with care For you'll never know the heartache 'Till you see his vacant chair Wonderful memories woven in gold These are the pictures we tenderly hold Deep in our hearts is where they are kept To love, to cherish and never forget. Love Always Betty and her family, Donna, Diane, Neil, Doris, Kevin, Carl and their families