It is with profound sadness that our family announces the passing of Robert Joseph Saptel on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was the beloved and devoted husband to Alba; loving father of Beverley & Renée and sons-in-law Trevor & Kent; cherished Papa to Caleb, Regan, Teagan & Riley and fondly remembered by all family and friends. A mass to celebrate his life will be held at: St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 21 Bayly Street E., Ajax Saturday, January 4, 2020 10:00 a.m. followed by a reception. A private interment will be held with the family. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the in Robert's memory. "Always loved. Never forgotten. Forever missed."
