More Obituaries for Robert SUSKI
Robert Tadeusz SUSKI

Robert Tadeusz SUSKI Obituary
Unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 61. Beloved husband of Ewa. Loving father of Artur, and Edgar (Sarah). Cherished Grandpa of Henryk. Dear brother of Mark (Renata). Son of Krystyna and the lateRoman. Robert will be lovingly remembered by his family, friends, and colleagues. Visitation was at DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa, (905) 440 3595 Ontario on Sunday March 8th from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with Prayers at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass was held at St. Hedwigs Polish Catholic Church in Oshawa on Monday, March 9th at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Thornton Cemetery followed. If desired, memorial donations to St. Hedwigs parish would be appreciated.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 12, 2020
