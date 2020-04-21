Home

Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
Robert Thomas Dalton Beach

Robert Thomas Dalton Beach Obituary
Beach, Robert Thomas Dalton Passed away peacefully, on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Port Perry, at age 87. Robert Beach, dearly loved husband of Diane (nee Nason) for 61 years. Cherished father of Donna Nopper and Jim Beach (Pam). Loving grandfather of Michael and Alexandra. Bob was a member of the Port Perry Agricultural Society for 15 years, President of the Port Perry Fall Fair from 2003-2005, and member of the Port Perry Carving Club. Bob, and Diane the love of his life, were a very happy couple and enjoyed travelling the world together. Bob loved his family with all of his heart, had a wonderful sense of humour and will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved him. In compliance with public health and safety the family held a private service at WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985 2171). Cremation will take place. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a favourite charity. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 21, 2020
