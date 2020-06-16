Robert WATSON

Peacefully with his loving daughter by his side, at Hillsdale Estates on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in his 90th year. Robert, soulmate of the late Noreen, married for 65 years. Theirs was a love story that movies are made of. Loving father of Deborah Glover (Ralph) and Robert (Barbara). Proud grandpa of Krista (Angelo), Danielle (Dave), Philip (Maggie), Brandon (Aileen), Shane (Emily), Sarah (Jeff) and great-grandpa of Logan, Brie, Liam, Mae, Ellie, Wynter, Kiera, Savanah, Sebastian and new baby due June 24th. He will be lovingly remembered by this lifetime friend, Lynley Jennings. Bob impacted the lives of so many and his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who loved him. He had a joy for life that lit up a room. He will be fondly remembered for his keen sense of humour, handsome good looks, love of family and playful nature. He grew up without a father in the middle of the depression but somehow instinctively knew how to be an adoring husband, an incredible father and steadfast friend. He was a hero in the true sense of the word and will be missed immensely. There are no words to express our sorrow. In life, Bob and Noreen's love for travel took them to many countries including Japan, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, New Zealand, Cayman Islands, Mexico, Bahamas, all across North America with a month long vacation in Hawaii. Our family is deeply touched by the love and support given to Bob by the incredible staff at Hillsdale Estates. Monica, Romyne, Debbie, Carolina, Nicole, Dr. S. Mohapatra, to name just a few of the team who cared for him with so much compassion. You treated him like family and we will be eternally grateful. Even through these difficult times, you kept him safe. Friends were received at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME and CEMETERY, 21 Garrard Road Whitby on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon. A private interment service will take at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Society of Durham Region. Notes of condolence and memories may be shared at mountlawn.ca At the direction of The Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please follow the link for further information about directives surrounding COVID 19. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive/.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 16, 2020.