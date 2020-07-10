After a courageous battle, it is with heavy hearts we announce that Robert passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his Family on July 6, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Debbie for 23 years. Proud Father of Sheri Subden, Derek (Lisa) Black, Stepfather of Mélina Perron and Justin (Melissa) Perron. Cherished and adored Grandpa of Jeremy, Abbey, Sarah, Olivia and Bradley. Predeceased by his grandson Joshua. Loving little brother of Shirley Black, Sandra Usborne (Dalton) and big brother of Reg (Jo-Anne) Black. Treasured son-in-law of Jacqueline Gagnon. Dear brother-in-law of Ron Gagnon (Ildiko). Robert was preceded in death by his Father Harold, his Mother Grace and his older brothers Merle and Morley. Lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and countless friends. Bob worked at Ontario Hydro as a Lineman starting in 1969 until his retirement in 2000. Robert had a passion for sports. He was an avid golfer and spent many years playing hockey and baseball Most of all, he loved and cherished his family! He had a great sense of humour and always lived life to the fullest. Cremation has taken place and due to current social limitations a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Bob made be made to The Cancer Society
