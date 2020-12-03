Passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at ThorntonView Long Term Care Home, in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Margaret Mary Gloreen. Loving father of Nancy (Terry) McMullan and Janice (Timothy) Weyrich. Cherished grandfather of Melody, Eric, Quinton and Nicole. Dear uncle of Jim Jr. Predeceased by his parents Helen and James and by his brother Jim. Bob will be fondly remembered by all his family and friends. A Private Family Service will be held at a later date at Armstrong Funeral Home. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Parkinson Society, Alzheimer Society or the Diabetes Association
. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca