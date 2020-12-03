1/1
Robert William McKee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at ThorntonView Long Term Care Home, in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Margaret Mary Gloreen. Loving father of Nancy (Terry) McMullan and Janice (Timothy) Weyrich. Cherished grandfather of Melody, Eric, Quinton and Nicole. Dear uncle of Jim Jr. Predeceased by his parents Helen and James and by his brother Jim. Bob will be fondly remembered by all his family and friends. A Private Family Service will be held at a later date at Armstrong Funeral Home. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Parkinson Society, Alzheimer Society or the Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved