After a lengthy illness on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the home of her daughter in her 100th year. Bobbie leaves her son David (Louise), daughter Diane (Tom March); two grandsons Peter Stefanovic and Dean Willet (Amanda); and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Murray as well as her Pond siblings, Cecil, Ruby, Glenna, Greta, Della and Leota. Private Family service will be held on Wednesday with interment to follow at Groveside Cemetery. In memory of Roberta memorial donations to Lakeridge Health Foundation (Cancer Care) would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfunerlahome.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 12, 2020.