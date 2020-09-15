Roberta RUSSELL

at 80 years of age, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on September 12, 2020. Born on February 1, 1940, Roberta will be sadly missed by her loving daughters; Sharon (Frank) Ferguson and Lesley Russell. Her cherished sister and best friend Isa (Peter) Reilly and her brother Robert (Noreen) Hughes. Her grandchildren; Allana (Devan), Danielle, Michael, Andrew, Brianne and Megan. Her great grandchildren Marcus and Michael. As well as her many nieces, nephews and great nieces. A Private Family Memorial Service will take place at the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Uxbridge Royal Canadian Legion, 109 Franklin Street, Uxbridge. In keeping with COVID-19 Regulations from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering, maintain social distancing and the capacity within the building will be limited throughout the celebration of life. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca