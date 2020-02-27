Home

Roderick Ellwood Sergeant


1932 - 03
In loving memory of a very special husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. They say there is a reason They say that time will heal But neither time nor reason Will change the way we feel For no-one knows the heartache That lies behind our smiles No-one knows how many times We have broken down and cried We want to tell you something So there won't be any doubt You're so wonderful to think of But so hard to be without Forever loved and missed by your wife Shirley, sons Stephen (Marie), David (Sherry), daughters Sharon (Karl), Diana (Robb) and all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 27, 2020
