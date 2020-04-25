|
Passed away peacefully at home on April 21, 2020, surrounded by his family. He joins his beloved wife of 69 years, Jean (Sweet) Bishop, who died in 2013, and leaves two daughters, Ruth Bishop (Murray MacAdam) and Anne Bishop (Janet Morrell), his granddaughter, Rosemary MacAdam, nieces and nephew Jennifer Sweet, Joan Beck Brochman, Warren Beck, Barbara Beck Terrill and Cat Beck Tucker, and sister-in-law Dianna Bishop. Rodger was born in 1920, third child of the late Rev. Charles W. Bishop and M. Frances (Rodger) Bishop. He graduated with a degree in History from Victoria College at the University of Toronto in 1943 and volunteered with the RCAF, where he trained as an aircraft navigator. After the war, he taught physical education and history at Leamington District High School, Leamington ON, 1946-1950, and then became head of the History department at Oshawa High School, later O'Neil Collegiate and Vocational Institute, Oshawa ON, 1950-1977. After retirement, he continued to teach as a volunteer literacy tutor at the McLaughlin Public Library and organizer of a history film series at the Oshawa Senior Citizens' Centre. History was not only his teaching subject, but his lifelong passion. He read history constantly and remembered every detail. Summer camping trips were organized around visits to historical sites, often attracting a group of strangers to the family's informative guided tour. After retirement, he and Jean were able to pursue their love of travel on longer trips in North America, the UK and Europe. They were particularly proud to have visited the Soviet Union when it first opened to tourism in 1984. Childhood summers at the extended family's cottages gave him a deep love of the outdoors and skill at canoeing, swimming, hiking and camping. He could identify dozens of birds by eye and ear. Another passion was his broad and eclectic taste in music. Besides his parents, Rodger was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy L. Bishop and brother, Charles F. Bishop and a wide circle of friends. The family is deeply grateful for the skilled and loving care given to both of our parents. In particular we want to thank Dr Kevin Graham, Dr Peter Noble, Vendria and Peter Woods of Meridian Homecare Services, and all of the caregivers who have been part of our home and family for the past dozen years, especially Jayne, Trudy, Shelley, Joanne, Nadine, Ava, Gwen, Kerasia, Dory, Logan, Shannon and Barrington. Without you, Mom and Dad could not have completed their journeys with the wonderful quality of life they have enjoyed. Cremation has taken place and, due to current circumstances, the family will organize a memorial gathering at a later date. Meanwhile, if you feel so moved, Rodger's memory would be honoured by a donation to Canada's History Society (canadashistory.ca), the Nature Conservancy of Canada (natureconservancy.ca), TVOntario (tvo.org) or a . Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 25, 2020