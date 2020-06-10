Went to be home with his Lord after a full life marked by love, purpose and adventure. Beloved husband of Aleta for 44 years, father to James, Jon (Karen), Charis (Aaron), Sarah (Byron), and Benjamin (Brooke). Inspirational and fun-loving opa to Jobe, Grace, Mary, Ruby, Oliver, Amber, Taylor and Leah. Rod grew up in Winnipeg with parents Jim and Nanie, and brother Richard. At the age of 23 he began a teaching career that spanned 40+ years. He is remembered by students as a tough but fair and compassionate mentor, who taught with grace and humour. Rod loved the outdoors and logged more than 40,000 miles crossing Canada by canoe, snowshoe and dogsled, leading school groups and family trips. After retiring from Holy Trinity School in 2012, Rod continued to volunteer teach, participate in mission trips to Africa and Ontario's far north, organize teams to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Canada, and pour boundless energy into Africycle. He helped coach youth baseball, took up taekwondo with the grandchildren, and began the Uxbridge Pickleball Club. He was a friend and helper to many, including several Syrian refugee families. A man of action, a communicator and organizer, Rod displayed Christ's love to all of us who knew him. Sadly, the cancer Rod fought so valiantly and diligently for nine years eventually took him away from us. We wish to thank the staff at Sunnybrook Hospital, especially Dr. Emmenegger, for their excellent care, as well as Rod's primary and palliative care physician, Dr. Wu. We are grateful to family, ex-students and colleagues, and many friends for your prayers and encouragement along the way. A service of remembrance will be held at a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, PO Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers, a donation could be made to one of the organizations close to Rod's heart...Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Africycle, or Uxbridge Baptist Church's Heart to Heart mission. Condolences may be made at www.lowandlow.ca.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 10, 2020.