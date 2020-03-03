Home

Peacefully, at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa with family by his side on March 1, 2020, Roger, in his 74th year. Loving husband of Diane (née Coulter) for 45 years. Cherished dad of Jennifer Deciantis and her husband James, and Melissa McAslan and her husband Scott. Devoted Bubba to Adelaide and Ewan McAslan. Beloved son of Elsie and the late Harold. Dear brother of Susan Day (Fred) and Sally Charron (deceased) Marcel. Brother-in-law of Carol Graham (John). Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Thursday, March 5th from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. A service will take place in the funeral home chapel on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Donations in memory of Roger to or Lakeridge Health Foundation; Cancer Care would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 3, 2020
