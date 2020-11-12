1/1
Roger Laguff CULLETON
Roger, of Oshawa, originally from West Devon, Prince Edward Island, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on November 9, 2020. He was 92 years old. He leaves his wife of 69 years, Mary (nee Haza). Loving father of Jeanann (Steve), Linda (Dave), Roger (Marilyn) and Tammy (Brian). Predeceased by his infant son, Baby Culleton, who passed away in 1958. Roger had 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, who were the centre of his life. Roger was devoted to his family and friends and never refused a request to help anyone who asked. He will be sadly missed, but his memory will be a blessing to all who knew him. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID19 restrictions, a private family service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Kedron United Church. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
NOV
15
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
