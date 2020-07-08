1/1
Ron Reitsma
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(July 7, 1941 - July 5, 2020) Ronald Andrew Reitsma, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle, died on July 5, 2020 of a heart attack. Ron was married to Ann (nee Winkel) for 40 years and was a loving father to Ruth & John Arthur, Clint & Joella Reitsma, Ross Reitsma, and treasured grandfather to Ben, Anna, Jude, Levi and Zach. He is also a cherished brother of Martin and Trudy Reitsma, Gary and Audrey Reitsma and Jean and John Vanderkooy. "When peace like a river, attendeth my way, When sorrows like sea billows roll, Whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say, It is well, it is well, with my soul." Due to the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held on Friday, July 10.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved