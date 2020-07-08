Ron Reitsma

(July 7, 1941 - July 5, 2020) Ronald Andrew Reitsma, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle, died on July 5, 2020 of a heart attack. Ron was married to Ann (nee Winkel) for 40 years and was a loving father to Ruth & John Arthur, Clint & Joella Reitsma, Ross Reitsma, and treasured grandfather to Ben, Anna, Jude, Levi and Zach. He is also a cherished brother of Martin and Trudy Reitsma, Gary and Audrey Reitsma and Jean and John Vanderkooy. "When peace like a river, attendeth my way, When sorrows like sea billows roll, Whatever my lot, thou hast taught me to say, It is well, it is well, with my soul." Due to the restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held on Friday, July 10.



