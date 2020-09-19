1/1
Ron Russell MCLEAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RON RUSSELL MCLEAN Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on September 16th, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Harness) for 62 years. Dear father of Julie and Sharon and grandfather of Brandon. Dear brother of Betty (Don) Bishop, Doreen St. Louis and the late Bill and Joyce. Brother-in-law of Mary. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved