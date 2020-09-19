RON RUSSELL MCLEAN Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on September 16th, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Harness) for 62 years. Dear father of Julie and Sharon and grandfather of Brandon. Dear brother of Betty (Don) Bishop, Doreen St. Louis and the late Bill and Joyce. Brother-in-law of Mary. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to a charity of your choice
