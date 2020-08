Passed away at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on Friday August 21st, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of Grace. Loving father of Brian, Brenda, Ronnie and Raymond. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren and siblings Linda, Lois and Claire. There will be no services held. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street North Bowmanville. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com