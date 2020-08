It is with great sadness that we announce Ron's passing. He died peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. We wish to express our sincerest gratitude to the nurses at Lakeridge Health Oshawa and the staff at Hillsdale Estates in Oshawa for the wonderful care he received. In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store