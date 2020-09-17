1/1
Ronald (Ron) Comte
After a lengthy battle with cancer, Ron passed away at home Friday, September 11th with his beloved wife Bonnie by his side. Ron is survived by stepson Deano (Lynette), son Mark (Dana), daughter Kristin, brother Bruce (Cathie), brother-in-law Rob (Laurie) and sister-in-law Apryle (predeceased Miles). Ron will be forever remembered but sadly missed by all, including his 6 grandchildren, 7 nieces and nephews, 1 great niece and nephew. A special Thank you to Ron's ex-wife Joyce (Russ) who made his last trip to the cottage possible. "Say not in grief 'he is no more' but in thankfulness that he was." ??

Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 17, 2020.
September 16, 2020
We were fortunate to see Ron last summer. Great memories all the way back to Queen Victoria Avenue. Lucky to have had these Ron and his whole family in my life. Our condolences to the whole Comte family and friends. So sorry Bruce.

Glen family friend
Glen & Gabriella Barker
Friend
September 16, 2020
Its been 10yrs since we've seen each other at yellow freight, but I'll never forget the good times we had on the 4am shift.. when you were trying to show me how to get rid of heartburn by standing on my head... rip Ron till we meet again bro.
Vinny Mallozzi
Coworker
September 15, 2020
My condolences to the Comte family, I’m so sorry that we lost Ron , co worker at Yrc freight
Rocco Pellegrino
Coworker
September 15, 2020
Ron so sorry he has been a good freind for a long long time. We have not see each other in the last couple of years but that does not take away all the good times we had. I will always love you say hi to Mary for me. Bruce
Bruce Wildfong
Friend
