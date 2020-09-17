After a lengthy battle with cancer, Ron passed away at home Friday, September 11th with his beloved wife Bonnie by his side. Ron is survived by stepson Deano (Lynette), son Mark (Dana), daughter Kristin, brother Bruce (Cathie), brother-in-law Rob (Laurie) and sister-in-law Apryle (predeceased Miles). Ron will be forever remembered but sadly missed by all, including his 6 grandchildren, 7 nieces and nephews, 1 great niece and nephew. A special Thank you to Ron's ex-wife Joyce (Russ) who made his last trip to the cottage possible. "Say not in grief 'he is no more' but in thankfulness that he was." ??



