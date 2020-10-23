1/1
Ronald Cornelius MURPHY
1932-06-13 - 2020-10-20
The family is heartbroken to announce the passing of Ronald Murphy, exactly one year to the date after the death of his beloved wife of 60 years Betty (nee Kennedy). Adored father of Greg (Poet), Duff (Melissa) and Paula. Beloved grandfather and papa to Jordan, Matthew, Caleb and Maya. Special uncle to numerous nieces and nephews, and brother-in-law to many. He is pre-deceased by his parents and eight brothers. Ron was born and grew up in Hamilton Ontario where he was an accomplished athlete in rowing and football. Ron played professional football with the Hamilton Tigercats and the Montreal Allouettes before a long and illustrious career as a football coach, first at McGill University then at University of Toronto. He touched countless lives as a coach, teacher, mentor, friend and neighbour. Known for his encouragement and acceptance of everyone as well as his humour and kindness, Ron will be sorely missed by anyone who came into contact with him. Due to restrictions currently in place, a private funeral will be held however a large celebration of life will be arranged when we can all be together in the next year. The funeral will be held on Saturday October 31, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. and will be live-streamed for those who would like to be part of it. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ron & Betty Murphy Student Athlete Scholarship Fund at the University of Toronto https://uoft.me/ron-murphy in order to continue the Murphy legacy. Livestream link & online condolences may be found at www.mceachniefuneral.ca"

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
